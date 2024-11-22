Global court issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who stand accused of war crimes

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
The ICC said it found 'reasonable grounds' to believe Gallant (left) and Netanyahu (right) are responsible for crimes against humanity
(Image credit: Debbie Hill / Pool / AFP via Getty Image)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The International Criminal Court Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, saying the three men were likely responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and Israel.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

