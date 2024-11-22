How much of a blow is ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu?

Action by Hague court damages Israel's narrative that Gaza conflict is a war between 'good and evil'

Illustration of hands in handcuffs shaped like the Star of David from the Israeli flag
ICC warrants break perception that certain individuals are beyond the reach of the law, say human-rights lawyers
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Israel has dismissed the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s decision to issue an arrest warrant for its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his former defence minister, Yoav Gallant. Leaders across the country's political spectrum called it "outrageous" and "antisemitic".

The Hague-based court said in its statement yesterday that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant each bear criminal responsibility for "the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare" and "crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhuman acts".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸