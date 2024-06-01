Israel's isolation: an overdue 'reckoning'?

Netanyahu faces moment of 'extreme crisis' following ICJ order to halt Rafah assault

South African ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela attends a hearing at the ICJ as part of South Africa's request for a ceasefire in Gaza
Israel faces a 'diplomatic disaster' as it continues its Gaza offensive
(Image credit: Nick Gammon / AFP / Getty Images)
The Gaza war is a "military quagmire and a human tragedy", said The Economist. It is also fast turning into a "diplomatic disaster for Israel", at a critical juncture in its history. 

Last week, the International Criminal Court's prosecutor alleged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister had committed war crimes in Gaza: using starvation as a weapon of war and deliberately attacking civilians. (Hamas's leaders were also accused of war crimes.) The move is bitterly contentious, and the ICC judges won't decide for weeks whether there's enough evidence to issue warrants. 

Israel Gaza Rafah Benjamin Netanyahu International Criminal Court
