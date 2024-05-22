ICC warrant requests for Israeli and Hamas leaders: What happens now?
How the International Criminal Court's push to arrest the men deemed responsible for the war in Gaza could play out
This week, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan announced his office had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three top Hamas officials, including leader Yahya Sinwar. The ICC alleged that each had perpetrated various forms of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the months-long war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "Those who do not comply with the law should not complain later when my Office takes action," Khan stressed in a statement accompanying his allegations. "That day has come."
Reaction to Khan's announcement was swift and predictably controversial, with both Israeli and Hamas leadership bristling at what they each deemed the implied equivalency between their respective conduct — a sentiment echoed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also claimed the ICC has "no jurisdiction over this matter." Crucially, neither the United States nor Israel are signatories to the ICC's founding Rome Statute, which defines the international body's authority over member nations.
As the Gaza conflict continues to test the limits — and limitations — of international law, the very real prospect that the ICC could issue Khan's requested warrants could have much more immediate effects on Israel, Palestine, and beyond.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
The ICC "cannot try individuals in absentia," so if the warrants are issued, "custody of the accused is key," think tank Chatham House said. However, the ICC has "no means to enforce an arrest" and so its rules merely "oblige all 124 ICC signatory states to arrest and hand over any individual subject to an ICC arrest warrant if they set foot on their territory," Reuters said.
Khan's request is "historic in that it is the first time the [ICC's Office of the Prosecutor] has brought charges against a head of state who is supported by Western nations," said Gissou Nia, director of the Strategic Litigation Project at the Atlantic Council. If the warrants are issued, "tricky diplomatic questions may ensue" — particularly in Europe, home to some of the ICC's most fervently supportive nations, as well as "countries to which Netanyahu and Gallant are likely to travel in the future." Ultimately, then, the "more likely outcome will be severe restrictions on the ability of Netanyahu and Gallant to travel," which, in turn, "may further isolate Israel globally and accelerate the growing push for Netanyahu to leave office." A similar situation extends to Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' political leader, who "will have to think harder about his regular trips to meet senior Arab leaders," and will likely spend most of his time in Qatar, which is not a Rome Statute signatory, BBC said.
Although Israel isn't a signatory to the ICC's Rome Statute, that "doesn’t mean its citizens cannot be prosecuted by the court," CNN said. A previous investigation into Israeli actions launched by the court in 2021 determined the "territorial scope of this jurisdiction extends to Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem." Palestinian Authority leaders signed the Rome Statute in early 2015, rendering the whole of their territory — including that currently controlled by Hamas — under ICC jurisdiction.
What next?
As of right now, no arrest warrants have been issued. Khan's request must be "approved by a panel of three judges — from Romania, Benin, and Mexico — at the ICC before they can be implemented," Time said. "It is not guaranteed they will agree to issue the warrants." While there is "no set time frame" for that panel to make its decision, the "chamber has previously acted with expediency to issue decisions granting arrest warrants within about a month," said Haydee Dijkstal, a senior fellow for the Strategic Litigation Project at the Atlantic Council.
Should warrants be issued, and arrests ensue, "it usually takes years" to conduct trials for the types of crimes alleged by the ICC, Chatham House said. Parties may need to "gather and preserve reliable evidence," which is "particularly challenging amid active armed conflict situations" and which "may require the consent of states to access territory."
Accused parties could, if charged, attempt to challenge the warrants by proving there is an "independent and impartial judicial process in place" within their respective nations that is prepared to "conduct the case instead of the ICC," Dijkstal said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
7 products to make your adventures in roughing it less rough-edged
The Week Recommends These work in the wilderness, beach or backyard
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Elvis Presley's heir halts 'fraudulent' Graceland sale
Speed Read Actress Riley Keough has sued to stop a scheme to defraud her family out of her grandfather's famous estate
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The U.S. has fallen into Iran's trap'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'The U.S. has fallen into Iran's trap'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Norway, Ireland, Spain recognize Palestinian state
Speed Read The move was spurred by international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why would Rishi Sunak call an election now?
Today's big question Prime minister expected to announce snap summer election
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published
-
Florida and other states move to block Chinese citizens from buying US homes
Under the Radar The block comes courtesy of a law that is currently being challenged in Florida's court system
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'We should arm our spacecraft'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
ICC seeks warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas chief
Speed Read The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor said Hamas broke international law and Israel committed war crimes
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Is Biden in denial about his bad polls?
Today's Big Question Voters haven't started paying attention to the presidential race, he says
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Ignore the polls. They're stupid.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published