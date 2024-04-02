Is Netanyahu on the verge of being ousted?

Protesters want Israel's leader to bring the hostages home

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Benjamin Netanyahu may be in trouble. Tens of thousands of Israelis joined protests against his government on Sunday, said The Associated Press, in the "largest anti-government protest since the country went to war in October." The protesters called for a cease-fire in the war against Hamas, to free the dozens of Israeli hostages that remain held by the Palestinian group. 

Among the protesters were family members of the more than 100 remaining hostages, said The Washington Post. They believe that Netanyahu is holding off a deal with Hamas to preserve his own political prospects. "I would have never believed that after six months I would need to fight with the government for my brother's right to return alive, or to return at all," said Carmi Paltzi Katzir, whose brother was taken hostage on October 7.  



