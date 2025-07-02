'There are compelling arguments for and against homework'

'Does students' use of AI spell the end for homework?'

Jerald McNair at the Chicago Tribune

Students "look to get credit for work done by a digital tool. It's modern-day cheating," says Jerald McNair. With "youths having access to AI, how do we know if students are doing the homework themselves?" Educators have an "obligation to talk about the ethical responsibilities that students and parents have when using AI." The "key is using AI in a way that does not stymie a student's creativity or replace the work they are supposed to do on their own."

'Kennedy is a shot in the arm for the anti-vaccine movement'

Anjana Ahuja at the Financial Times

RFK Jr.'s "plan is anything but a clean sweep: it will muddy the waters on a pro-vaccination medical consensus that has relegated several childhood diseases to history and looks very much like a shot in the arm for the anti-vaccine movement," says Anjana Ahuja. It "comes with serious side effects." What "happens in the U.S. creates ripples everywhere: the U.K. science minister Lord Vallance marked one year in office this week by reminding parents that measles can kill."

'Israel's doomed bid for Mideast domination'

Andrew Day at The American Conservative

The "expressed triumphalism among Israeli leadership, at least, seems to have been sincere, despite the damage done to Tel Aviv and other cities," says Andrew Day. But "in fact, Israel's campaign, though impressive, failed to eliminate the Iranian threat, and probably made it worse in the long run." Military "success coupled with political failure has been a theme of Israeli foreign policy." America's "vast, unconditional support for Israel is peculiar and cannot last forever."

'The line of fire'

Myke Cole at Slate

The shooting of Idaho firefighters "dominated headlines, becoming a global story and immediately sparking political tribal skirmishes on social media," says Myke Cole. But training "reflects the reality of rising levels of violence directed at firefighters." The "critical question is: why? The answer is complex, evolving, and desperately in need of attention." The "tight bond between fire and police services" means that "tensions in the rapport between the public and police are reflected on anyone showing up to a crisis."

