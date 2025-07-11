Mahmoud Khalil files $20M claim over ICE detention

This is the 'first damages complaint' brought by an individual targeted by the Trump's administration's 'crackdown' on Gaza war protesters

Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, who was released from ICE detention, speaks during a rally on the steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 22, 2025 in New York City.
Palestinian activist and former Columbia University student Khalil speaks during a rally on the steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on June 22, 2025, in New York City
(Image credit: Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)
Jessica Hullinger's avatar
By
published

What happened

Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil Thursday began the process of suing President Donald Trump's administration for $20 million.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸