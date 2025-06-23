Judges order release of 2 high-profile migrants
Kilmar Ábrego García is back in the US and Mahmoud Khalil is allowed to go home — for now
What happened
A federal judge in Nashville Sunday denied a Trump administration motion to detain Kilmar Ábrego García, a Maryland man illegally deported to an El Salvador prison in March, as the government pursues unrelated federal criminal charges filed before he was brought back to the U.S. on June 6. In a separate high-profile Trump-era immigration case, former Columbia student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil returned to New York City, and his wife and newborn son, on Saturday after being released following more than three months of detention in Louisiana.
Who said what
U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes ruled that the government had "failed" to prove Ábrego, 29, was a flight risk or danger to the community, and said many of the gang and human-trafficking allegations against him "defy common sense" or were based on "double hearsay" and other problematic testimony. Her ruling is the "latest twist in a saga that has resulted in multiple black eyes for Trump's mass deportation policy, including a rebuke from the Supreme Court," Politico said, though Ábrego is "unlikely to be released anytime soon."
New Jersey U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz ordered Khalil's release on bail Friday, saying the government had not presented any legitimate reasons to keep him locked up. Khalil, 30, was the "first noncitizen activist to be arrested and detained" under Trump, The Washington Post said, and with 104 days behind bars, he was "detained far longer than any other targeted student and has not been accused of any crime."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Holmes set a Wednesday hearing on the conditions for Ábrego's release. But the government has already appealed her decision and ICE "will likely take him into custody and possibly try to deport him," The Associated Press said. The government is also still trying to deport Khalil.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
US assessing bomb damage to Iran nuclear sites
Speed Read Trump claims this weekend's US bombing obliterated Tehran's nuclear program, while JD Vance insists the US is 'not at war with Iran'
-
June 23 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include an unauthorized war on Iran, the new White House flag, and Tulsi Gabbard's diminishing influence
-
Jack Draper: can Britain's Wimbledon hopeful unseat Carlos Alcaraz?
In the Spotlight 'Volcano of emotion' smashes his racket during defeat in Queen's semi-final but world No.4 shows 'fighting spirit'
-
US assessing bomb damage to Iran nuclear sites
Speed Read Trump claims this weekend's US bombing obliterated Tehran's nuclear program, while JD Vance insists the US is 'not at war with Iran'
-
Ábrego García: Why the White House blinked
Feature Kilmar Ábrego García returns to the U.S. after being illegally deported, but his legal fight is far from over
-
Trump's LA deployment in limbo after court rulings
Speed Read Judge Breyer ruled that Trump's National Guard deployment to Los Angeles was an 'illegal' overreach. But a federal appellate court halted the ruling.
-
Marines, National Guard in LA can detain Americans
speed read The troops have been authorized to detain anyone who interferes with immigration raids
-
Trump vows 'very big force' against parade protesters
Speed Read The parade, which will shut down much of the capital, will celebrate the US Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday
-
Smithsonian asserts its autonomy from Trump
speed read The DC institution defied Trump's firing of National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet
-
Trump sends Marines to LA, backs Newsom arrest
speed read California Gov. Gavin Newsom is filing lawsuits in response to Trump's escalation of the federal response to ICE protests
-
Deportations: A crackdown on legal migrants
Feature The Supreme Court will allow Trump to revoke protections for over 500,000 immigrants