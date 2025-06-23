Judges order release of 2 high-profile migrants

Kilmar Ábrego García is back in the US and Mahmoud Khalil is allowed to go home — for now

Mahmoud Khalil in New York after release from detention
Pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil in New York after his release from detention
(Image credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

A federal judge in Nashville Sunday denied a Trump administration motion to detain Kilmar Ábrego García, a Maryland man illegally deported to an El Salvador prison in March, as the government pursues unrelated federal criminal charges filed before he was brought back to the U.S. on June 6. In a separate high-profile Trump-era immigration case, former Columbia student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil returned to New York City, and his wife and newborn son, on Saturday after being released following more than three months of detention in Louisiana.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

