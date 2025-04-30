Trump says he could bring back Ábgego García but won't

At a rally to mark his 100th day in office, the president doubled down on his unpopular immigration and economic policies

Protesters denounce deportation of Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump marked his 100th day in office Tuesday with a campaign-style rally in Michigan where he defended his increasingly unpopular economic policies and celebrated his hard-line immigration crackdown. In an interview with ABC News broadcast last night, Trump said he could bring wrongly deported migrant Kilmar Ábrego García back from El Salvador but would not, despite a Supreme Court order to "facilitate" his return.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

