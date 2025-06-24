How Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral run will change the Democratic Party

The candidate poses a challenge to the party's 'dinosaur wing'

Photo composite illustration of NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the Statue of Liberty and a map of Manhattan
Mamdani's ascendance shows 'voters get fed up' when older Democrats don't pass the torch to a new generation
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Victory is not guaranteed, but Zohran Mamdani's upstart campaign for New York City mayor has already shocked the Democratic Party establishment. A win in today's primary election could "signal a seismic shift" in American politics.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, could "inspire like-minded lefties to challenge establishment figures" while the Democratic Party still "grapples with its national 2024 losses," said Politico. And winning the keys to Gracie Mansion would give a tax-the-rich leftist a "bully pulpit in the economic capital of the world's largest economy." Before that can happen, he must defeat former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, once the presumed frontrunner in the race. It is a battle between "old-guard moderates" and "younger, energetic candidates" that could be the first step to "redefining the Democratic Party," said Axios. Mamdani's victory "would deal a major blow to the establishment."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸