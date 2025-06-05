Economists fear US inflation data less reliable

The Labor Department is collecting less data for its consumer price index due to staffing shortages

Man looks at egg prices
Inflation figures are of particular import now, as they are 'being closely watched for the impact of tariffs'
(Image credit: Yuki Iwamura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber
By
published

What happened

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday it has been collecting less data for its crucial consumer price index, the primary gauge of U.S. inflation, citing insufficient "resources."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

