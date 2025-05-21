Should you buy before tariffs hit?
Panic purchasing may not be in your best interest
To panic purchase or not to panic purchase? That is the question, as uncertainty over President Trump's tariffs — and the future prices of consumer goods, from electronics to appliances to clothing — persists.
Since the situation on tariffs, including when they apply and how much they run, is seemingly evolving by the day, it can understandably feel difficult to know exactly what effects these taxes on foreign goods may have. However, "one thing is for sure: almost everything you buy is getting more expensive," said NBC News, citing Dr. Ross Steinman, a professor of consumer psychology at Widener University.
How much could tariffs affect prices?
It is ultimately "impossible to know exactly how the taxes on imported products and raw materials will impact your finances," said Kiplinger. That said, "experts can venture an educated guess." For example, the Yale Budget Lab projects that price increases that occur as a result of tariffs could "cost the average household $3,800 annually."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Pricing will likely shoot up more in some shopping categories than in others. In particular, it is anticipated that cars, tech, furniture, appliances and clothing will get more costly due to the planned tariffs.
Is it smart to stock up ahead of tariffs?
Even though tariffs are likely to drive up costs, that does not necessarily mean you should start shopping to try to get ahead of them. For one, no one can predict precisely what the impact of tariffs will be. "We don't know how countries are going to react to the U.S. tariffs, or how much courage Mr. Trump will have in maintaining them," said The New York Times.
In other words, "when it comes to larger purchases like cars or home appliances, if you don't need a replacement immediately, it may be wise to wait and see what price swings actually look like," said CNBC Make It, citing Lawrence Sprung, a certified financial planner based in Long Island, New York.
Secondly, introducing panic to your purchasing is not a recipe for sound decision-making. Instead, it could "cause you to spend over your budget or take on debt," said Kiplinger.
How should you financially navigate tariff uncertainty?
If panic buying is not the answer to the ongoing uncertainty over tariffs, then what is? There are a number of things consumers can consider doing:
Make repairs instead of simply replacing. This can especially make a difference for "big-ticket items, such as cars or appliances," said Kiplinger.
Opt for store brands. Instead of buying name-brand, "switch to store brands, which tend to cost less, for everyday essentials like groceries, paper goods and cleaning products," said CNBC Select.
Keep your eyes peeled for savings as they come. For example, in early April, "Ford dropped many prices, seeking headlines and competitive advantage," said the Times. These types of deals may not stick around for long.
Consider buying domestically produced goods. This shopping strategy can be particularly beneficial when it comes to items that could get hit hard by tariffs.
Focus on the financial basics. Pay attention to what you "can control" when it comes to your finances, like "bolstering your emergency fund and reviewing your budget," said CNBC Make It.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Democrats are on the hunt for their own Joe Rogan
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Party leaders and mega-donors want to counter MAGA's online momentum by recreating a digital right-wing ecosystem for the left
-
Atlanta dining: The best lemon pepper wings
Feature Marinated turkey wings, a Korean barbecue sauce combo and an off-menu staple
-
Film reviews: Friendship and Fight or Flight
Feature An awkward dad unravels after he's unfriended and Josh Hartnett attempts a John Wick sidestep
-
How can you find a financial adviser you trust?
the explainer Four ways to detect professionals who will act in your best interest
-
What is the Federal Reserve and what does it do?
The explainer The decisions made by the United States' central banking system have very real economic effects
-
What to know as student loan collections resume
the explainer The restart comes as part of the Trump administration's reversal of Biden-era policies
-
What are certificates of deposit and how do they work?
The Explainer CDs may be the right solution for your savings goals
-
What to know before cosigning a loan
the explainer Consider the long-lasting implications before helping out a loved one
-
How often should you check your credit report?
The explainer Contrary to what you might expect, your credit report does not contain your credit score. But it does offer a lot of other valuable information.
-
The basics of credit scores: how they are determined and why they matter
The Explainer A higher credit score is better than a lower one
-
How to invest for short-term vs. long-term goals
The Explainer You may want to implement a planned home improvement project in the near future while also saving for your eventual retirement