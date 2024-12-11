What exactly are tariffs and how do they work?

Refresh your understanding ahead of Donald Trump's promise to levy heavy tariffs once he's back in office

Upon his return to the White House, Trump plans to sign an executive order enacting 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Tariffs have taken center stage in recent months, with President-elect Donald Trump campaigning on plans to levy steep tariffs on imported goods to bolster the U.S. economy. Now that he has won the presidency, those proposed tariffs could soon become a reality.

When President Donald Trump returns to the White House come January, he "plans to sign an executive order enacting 25% tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico," alongside a "10% tariff above any additional tariffs on China," said NerdWallet. As a result, "any or all of the nations could retaliate by levying their own tariffs on the U.S.," which may have some major economic implications.

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

