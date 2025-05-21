Democrats are on the hunt for their own Joe Rogan

Party leaders and mega-donors want to counter MAGA's online momentum by recreating a digital right-wing ecosystem for the left

Joe Rogan looks on during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
If Democrats can recreate the success of right-leaning influencers, should they?
(Image credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

One of the most persistent narratives to come out of the 2024 election cycle is the effect of the vast right-wing digital media ecosystem on the national electorate, with figures like Theo Von and Joe Rogan assuming an outsized influence in this conservative space. As Democrats plot a return from the electoral wilderness, a growing chorus of party figures has begun to push for a liberal-leaning alternative to the right's digital dominance. But while many Democrats agree that they've been thus far outmaneuvered online, not everyone is on board with what they should do about it.

Serious plan, or 'shiny new object'?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸