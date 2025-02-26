Why is the Trump administration advocating for Andrew Tate?

The 'manosphere' is part of the president's base

Photo composite illustration of Andrew Tate and Donald Trump
What's the political upside to associating with a figure whose 'obnoxious, misogynistic brand is toxic to everyone'?
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Andrew Tate, the notorious "manosphere" influencer, is in big trouble. He's charged in Romania with human trafficking and sexual misconduct. But he may also have a powerful ally: Donald Trump.

The White House has "pressed Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions" on Tate and his brother while they await trial on the accusations, said the Financial Times. The Tate brothers have become a "cause célèbre in rightwing social media" following their arrest in 2022. American officials brought up the case during a phone call, after which the topic was raised by Richard Grenell, Trump's special envoy. Grenell said he had no "substantive" discussion with Romanian officials, but added that he supports the Tates "as evident by my publicly available tweets."

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

