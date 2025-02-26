Why is the Trump administration advocating for Andrew Tate?
The 'manosphere' is part of the president's base
Andrew Tate, the notorious "manosphere" influencer, is in big trouble. He's charged in Romania with human trafficking and sexual misconduct. But he may also have a powerful ally: Donald Trump.
The White House has "pressed Romanian authorities to lift travel restrictions" on Tate and his brother while they await trial on the accusations, said the Financial Times. The Tate brothers have become a "cause célèbre in rightwing social media" following their arrest in 2022. American officials brought up the case during a phone call, after which the topic was raised by Richard Grenell, Trump's special envoy. Grenell said he had no "substantive" discussion with Romanian officials, but added that he supports the Tates "as evident by my publicly available tweets."
Tate is a "powder keg" because of his "explicitly sexist worldview and its profound influence" on millions of young men, said Aja Romano at Vox. The former kickboxer became popular on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with a message that emphasized "aggressive emotional and physical dominance over women." In addition to the charges in Romania, the Tates face an investigation in the United Kingdom and "multiple civil lawsuits filed by alleged victims." The administration's support for Tate may reflect a "larger, grimmer regression" in American politics, Romano said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The power of 'likes, shares and algorithms'
Tate's alliance with Trump has been "in the making for a long time," said Matt Shea at The Guardian. One of Tate's lawyers, Paul Ingrassia, was recently sworn in as a White House liaison for the Department of Justice, and Tate has reportedly been friendly with Donald Trump Jr. since 2016 — evidence that "Tate has access to the highest levels of Trump's inner circle." The partnership makes sense: Trump and Tate have both learned that "likes and the shares and the algorithms" can be transformed into "fame, wealth and power."
Trump should "stay away from Andrew Tate," said Brady Leonard at The Washington Examiner. Tate became famous after "bragging about his sexual exploits and general mistreatment of women." Even if innocent of the charges, Trump should avoid "stepping on this clear and obvious rake." There's no political upside to associating with a figure whose "obnoxious, misogynistic brand is toxic to everyone."
A ringleader for 'contemptible chauvinists'
The administration's support for Tate is a "stunning new low," said Edith Olmsted at The New Republic. The incentives, though, are clear: Trump relied on a coterie of "contemptible internet chauvinists" to win the White House, and Tate is the ringleader for that group: One study found that "more of the youngest men trusted Tate than President Joe Biden." With this move, Trump appears to be searching for ways to help his supporters, "no matter how grotesque the accusations against them."
Romanian officials have denied "being pressured," said the BBC. But news of the Trump administration's efforts has alarmed the alleged victims in the case against Tate. Matthew Jury, a lawyer who represents four of those women, said they are "absolutely bewildered why the Trump administration has decided to interfere in this way."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Greenpeace faces $300M lawsuit that has environmentalists on edge
In the spotlight The organization says the future of advocacy and free speech is at risk
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
'The world needs Francis' leadership'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What is the CFPB and how does it protect consumers?
the explainer The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has had its work stymied by the Trump administration
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What do Trump-supporting farmers make of his tariff and DOGE policies?
Today's Big Question A 'fresh element of worry' for agriculture
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How Trump is changing the US-Russia relationship
Talking Points And how will Europe, Ukraine respond?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Will Trump lead to more or fewer nuclear weapons in the world?
Talking Points He wants denuclearization. But critics worry about proliferation.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why Trump and Musk are shutting down the CFPB
Talking Points And what it means for American consumers
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Are we now in a constitutional crisis?
Talking Points Trump and Musk defy Congress and the courts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump's wildest unfulfilled White House ideas
In Depth The President of the United States is not one to let material reality stand in the way of a sound-bite ready pie-in-the-sky proposal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Last updated
-
Judge says White House defying order to spend funds
Speed Read U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to restore federal funding it tried to freeze
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
What can Democrats do to oppose Trump?
Talking Points The minority party gets off to a 'slow start' in opposition
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published