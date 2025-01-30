Bonnie Blue, Andrew Tate and a new cult of sex extremism

OnlyFans adult worker and male misogynist are two sides of the same coin when it comes to the sexual landscape, argue critics

Bonnie Blue on This Morning
Bonnie Blue, the British-born OnlyFans star, claims to have slept with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours
(Image credit: Ken McKay / ITV / Shutterstock)
By
published

Bonnie Blue said her parents are "so proud" after she allegedly broke the world record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

The adult performer has drawn widespread criticism since her recent stunt – an example of "sex extremism" that is "doing no one any good", said Elle.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

