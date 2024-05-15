What is South Korea's 4B movement and could it take off in the West?

Believing Korean men 'beyond redemption' some women are swearing off them completely

Photo collage of a hand showing the heart symbol, split in half b the tenets of the B$ movement rendered in Hangul. It is framed in a playing card, with the suit showing as a broken heart, with the letter "B" repeated four times.
The 4Bs movement means women aren't fighting the patriarchy but leaving it behind entirely
A movement that involves women opting out of dating, sex, having babies and marriage with men is growing in popularity as South Korea's birth rate hits a record low.

The 4B movement "sounds like something out of a Greek drama", wrote Helen Coffey in The Independent, "when the women band together to end the Peloponnesian war by going on a sex strike", but it is "both real and happening in the 21st century".

Sexism South Korea Feminism #Metoo Sexual Assault
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

