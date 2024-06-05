Boysober: the rebranding of female celibacy

Voluntarily abstaining from sex is gaining traction as a feminist choice amid erosion of reproductive rights and dating app fatigue

Photo collage of a young woman holding up a wine glass. Inside it, there is a small man holding a smartphone, leaning over towards her. A text message appears next to the phone, reading "U up?" timestamped at 2:14AM
Celibacy has been trending online, with some commentators saying women are fed up for the digital dating scene
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

"Celibacy has had a rebrand," said Refinery29. Previously it was "intertwined with religious ideas of purity and chastity", but amid a rising awareness of asexuality and the erosion of reproductive rights, the motives for abstaining from sex are now "more varied". 

Italian-American actress Julia Fox recently linked her two-and-a-half years of celibacy to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the US, saying she didn't feel comfortable having sex "until things change".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Dating Marriage Society World News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸