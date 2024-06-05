Boysober: the rebranding of female celibacy
Voluntarily abstaining from sex is gaining traction as a feminist choice amid erosion of reproductive rights and dating app fatigue
"Celibacy has had a rebrand," said Refinery29. Previously it was "intertwined with religious ideas of purity and chastity", but amid a rising awareness of asexuality and the erosion of reproductive rights, the motives for abstaining from sex are now "more varied".
Italian-American actress Julia Fox recently linked her two-and-a-half years of celibacy to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the US, saying she didn't feel comfortable having sex "until things change".
Online, "celibacy is trending", said Time Out. The hashtag has tens of thousands of posts on TikTok, while the phrase "boysober" – coined by US comedian Hope Woodard to describe abstaining from dating – is "gaining traction".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The movement is all about "keeping your twenties untainted by toxic dating habits and roundabout relationships", said The Independent's Oliver Keens. In the comedian's own words, it's about removing the "fake sense of validation that we get from dating and situationships and sleeping around, and refocusing that energy".
The new face of celibacy
South Korea's feminist-led 4B movement – no sex, no dating, no marriage, no childbirth, by choice – is gaining popularity globally, said Refinery 29.
Meanwhile, various studies suggest that Gen Z and millennials are having "less sex than previous generations". "For women who have experienced feelings of disillusionment in their sex and dating lives, a vow of celibacy might help someone recoup or figure out what needs to change in order to find greater fulfilment here."
One survey last year of 2,000 people by dating app Dua.com found that the number of Britons choosing to abstain from sex had increased from 12% to 20% in 10 years.
But this is a long-term trend, said Time magazine in 2018. The number of all Americans having sex at least once a week fell from 45% in 2000 to 36% in 2016, according to the General Social Survey (GSS), which has been gathered by the National Opinion Research Council at the University of Chicago since 1972.
One analysis of GSS data in 2018 showed that more than twice as many US millennials were sexually inactive in their early 20s than the previous generation. Only the 60-somethings are "bucking the trend", possibly with "a little pharmaceutical help".
Teen sex in the US, which is monitored by the Centers for Disease Control, has been on a "downward trend since 1985".
What's actually changed
Celibacy "persistently returns to the public conversation", said The New York Times. Fox's vow of celibacy as a way to "take back the control" recalled a "similar statement" from Lady Gaga in 2010, when she claimed periods of celibacy allowed her to be "strong and independent".
But much of the "current vogue for celibacy" is driven not by aversion to sex but by "disgust with the digital-age dating scene".
A recent backlash to a marketing campaign from dating app Bumble, with slogans including "Thou shalt not give up on dating and become a nun" felt like the "death knell" for "sex-positive feminism", said Arwa Mahdawi in The Guardian. The campaign, which appeared to be trying to "make casual sex great again", did not land well.
"Thousands of words have been written about the great sex recession," but this "brouhaha" over the "great Bumble fumble" points to a "fascinating change in culture".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
'How is he still in power?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Hawaii's Kilauea erupts in area calm since 1974
Speed Read The Big Island volcano is one of the world's most active
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Epoch Times CFO charged with money laundering
Speed Read Weidong "Bill" Guan stands accused of laundering $67 million
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why Japan is clamping down on host clubs
Under The Radar Women flock to bars for attention from male hosts but 'slippery' payment systems leads to huge debts
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Are young people falling out of love with music?
Under the Radar Children are listening to more music than ever, but pinning identity to genres is an increasingly alien notion
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
The value of silence
Under The Radar In a world 'filled with constant yapping' some are making an effort to keep schtum
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Congress is angry over flights at a Washington, DC, airport
Under the Radar Ronald Reagan National Airport is taking on more planes than it can handle — and causing a congressional feud
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The unlikely staying power of the humble floppy disk
Under the Radar Outdated and finite storage media are still used by governments around the world and have 'enduring' appeal'
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How Taylor Swift changed copyright negotiations in music
under the radar The success of Taylor's Version rerecordings has put new pressure on record labels
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Death Cafes: where people talk mortality over tea and cake
Why everyone's talking about The meet-ups are intended to offer a judgement-free and respectful space to discuss the end of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The cultural fight over Michelangelo's David
Under the Radar Some in Italy are trying to stop what they consider 'debasing' use of the sculpture
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published