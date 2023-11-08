Falling out of love with dating apps

The vast majority of young people are no longer using dating apps, according to a new study.

Some 79% of college and graduate students said they don't use any dating apps, "even as infrequently as once a month" in an Axios study of nearly 1,000 students in the US. This may go some way towards explaining a "slide" in the stock price of some of the biggest companies in the online dating industry including Bumble and the Match Group, which owns Tinder and Hinge.

The background

The options "abound" for online dating apps, said The LA Times last year, which quoted research showing "heterosexual couples in the US are now more likely to meet a romantic partner online" than through other forms of connection.

Nearly half of 18- to 29-year-olds in the US also said "they have used a dating app in their life", according to Pew in 2019. Online dating "reached new heights" in the pandemic, said The LA Times, with Bumble reporting a 70% rise in video calls and Tinder exceeding three billion swipes for the first time in March 2020.

Dating apps in today's age "seem a little lovelorn", and, according to The Financial Times (FT), last year saw the "lowest number of downloads in four years". This is alongside Tinder reporting 18.5% fewer users in the US in January, year on year, with web traffic falling up to 22% among its competitors, according to Similarweb .

The latest

This complements the findings by Axios, which concluded "young people aren't on dating apps". Just 12% of respondents use Tinder, which is the most popular app, while 8% each use Hinge and Bumble, 2% use Grindr, 1% use Coffee Meets Bagel, and 3% other apps. This matters, according to the report, because students tend to be the "target demographic" for dating apps, with these companies "advertising and hosting campus events".

Many companies in the online dating industry are experiencing stock decline. Bumble's CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, for example, stepped down this month as the company's "growing pains as a public company continue", according to Forbes . The 34-year-old Wolfe Herd, who became "the youngest self-made female billionaire" in 2021, co-founded Bumble after suing Tinder for sexual harassment. Her move to executive chairwoman after nearly 10 years in charge, "follows an extended slide for Bumble stock" since it went public in 2021, with its share price now 83% below its all-time high.

Match Group is also "trading at its lowest price" since July 2010, when it became a separate company from IAC, according to CNBC , while analysts also "expressed concern" about its Q4 projections, with expected revenue falling by $30 million. This comes in addition to concerns about "a falling number of people paying for Tinder", with the company reporting a 6% year-on-year decline in paid subscribers to its online dating service.

The reaction

The majority of young people on campuses "say they prefer to meet people in person", said Axios. "I feel dating apps have ruined the dating scene for many people my age", added Melanie Perez, a junior at Sam Houston State University, in Texas.

It's "no wonder dating is in decline", said The Telegraph 's Charlotte Lytton, who believes the "biggest issue" is that "swiping is a full-time job". "Holding down any kind of career" while trying to find a prospective partner through online dating is "laughable", she explained, adding "this glut of options appears to have done nothing for love nor lust".

Online dating can feel "soul-destroying, unnerving and transactional", wrote The Guardian 's Lizzie Cernik earlier this year, after interviewing couples whose "love lives were transformed when they finally stopped swiping".

While dating apps encourage users to choose potential matches by criteria such as height, age or profession, she wrote, "real-world encounters can bring us face to face with people we might not usually consider".