Does Tinder's new height filter spell doom for 'short kings'?

The world's biggest dating app is trialling a new 'preference' – but some worry it will shorten the odds of finding a match

Fingers art concept of couple with taller woman.
For 'singles on the digital prowl' it seems size really does matter
(Image credit: Alamy / Victoria M)
By
published

"I'm a feminist, but as women we don't always help our cause – especially when it comes to the realm of romance and relationships," said Helen Coffey in The Independent.

Scratch beneath the surface and our "blatant" heightism has always been a problem. Now, though, Tinder's trial of a new feature that allows paying members to screen potential matches based on "how tall they are" has brought the debate "kicking and screaming back into the light".

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

