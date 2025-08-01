The gender education gap is having an impact on dating

The lack of college-educated suitors is forcing women to 'marry down'

1950s man and woman in college graduation caps and gowns
Last year, in the UK, female students outnumbered male students by 28%
(Image credit: H. Armstrong Roberts / ClassicStock / Getty Images)
By
published

More and more women are "marrying down" when it comes to education levels, said The Atlantic. The practice of "hypogamy" – partnering up with someone of a lower social class or education level – is on the rise. Women are now more likely than men to marry a partner with a lower level of formal education.

Marriages have been "moving in a more egalitarian direction" since the mid-20th century when more women began attending university and entering the job market. But now the trend of women partnering up with their "educational equals" seems to be reversing.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸