Trends in beauty standards signal a right-wing swing

The new norm is modest, traditional and at home

1950&#039;s housewife vacuuming
'This content hides anti-feminist narratives and white nationalist beliefs under a bell sleeve, pearls and hair slicked into low claw clips'
(Image credit: sturti / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump won the 2024 election, marking a right-wing shift in the country. While many were surprised by the outcome, others saw it coming from miles away — some, using unconventional markers. Beauty and lifestyle trends have indicated a change in the U.S. psyche regarding conservative ideals.

The background

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸