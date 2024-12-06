Trends in beauty standards signal a right-wing swing
The new norm is modest, traditional and at home
Donald Trump won the 2024 election, marking a right-wing shift in the country. While many were surprised by the outcome, others saw it coming from miles away — some, using unconventional markers. Beauty and lifestyle trends have indicated a change in the U.S. psyche regarding conservative ideals.
The background
Fashion can be a strong indicator of a society's values, and "in many ways, is political," said nss magazine. Style has also long served as a method of conveying messages and presenting an image. For example, "civil rights activists in 1960s America wore their 'Sunday Best' at protests to demonstrate they were worthy of dignity and respect as they challenged the institutions that kept Black people at the bottom of the social hierarchy," said the Stanford Report.
The same can be said of a society's overall beauty standards. The early 2010s were "dominated by hyper-individualistic, rebellious styles — often driven by the desire to stand out," said nss magazine. This included an emphasis on body positivity, diversity and a growth in more non-gendered fashion. Now, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and amid the rise of influencer culture, "more conservative, home-centered fashion trends" correlate with "growing societal concerns about the future."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The latest
Media has demonstrated a recent shift toward more "traditional" beauty and gender norms. Everything from "quiet luxury to the trad-wife aesthetic" hints at a "return to a time when femininity, modesty and restraint were revered," nss magazine said. Some of the newer trends put an emphasis on natural hair colors, straying away from tattoos and piercings. While none of these things are inherently bad, "together, they build a picture of a certain rural lifestyle filled with religious modesty, traditional family values and an idealization of family wealth," said Dazed.
On the internet, trad wives "post with an aesthetic pulled straight from the '50s," and it seems fair to say that "conventional beauty has been a key component for the success of the far-right," Dazed added. "This content hides anti-feminist narratives and white nationalist beliefs under a bell sleeve, pearls and hair slicked into low claw clips."
The reaction
The return to traditional gender roles is a reflection of societal woes. "American women are grappling with a backlash against abortion rights, their economic mobility and feminism itself," along with the "failure of U.S. social programs to keep up with the rising cost of living or to provide meaningful support for working moms," said The Guardian. In turn, women have reverted to the "fundamentally conservative and individual solution to that societal failure."
Regarding beauty standards, "there have been major steps forward, like the body positivity movement and increased racial visibility in fashion spreads," said Glamour. However, "the overwhelming default is still thin, young, white and an increasingly impossible idea of perfect." This is buoyed by the prevalence of weight-loss drugs and plastic surgery. "Using the iconography of an idealized past, they evoke the economic and emotional fantasy that families, and especially women, can opt out of the complexity of modern society," said The Guardian.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
South Korean president faces rising impeachment odds
speed read Opposition lawmakers said they would vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his recent imposition of martial law
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Bird flu one mutuation from human threat, study finds
Speed Read A Scripps Research Institute study found one genetic tweak of the virus could enable its spread among people
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
France's Macron vows to finish out term
Speed Read French President Emmanuel Macron rejected calls to step down and said he will name a new government in the coming days
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Spotify Wrapped: a slave to the algorithm?
Talking Point Some listeners aren't convinced by the streaming platform's AI features – or what they say about their music habits
By Abby Wilson Published
-
Bovaer: the new dairy additive prompting boycotts and conspiracy theories
In The Spotlight Manufacturer says it wants to reduce methane emissions from cows but social media criticism has grown
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
The sticky issue of honey fraud
In the Spotlight Supermarket shelves are flooded with fake nectars laced with cheap sugar syrups
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Exploring Easter Island, one of the world's most remote inhabited islands
The Week Recommends It takes time and effort to travel to this mystical locale
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
'The Hum': the real-life noise behind The Listeners
In The Spotlight Can some of us also hear the disturbing sound that plagues characters in the hit TV show – and where is it coming from?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Orbital by Samantha Harvey: the Booker prize-winner set to go 'stratospheric'
In The Spotlight 'Bold' and 'scintillating' novel follows six astronauts orbiting Earth on the International Space Station over 24 hours
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Chappell Roan is pushing boundaries by setting them
In the Spotlight She's calling out fans and the media for invasive behavior
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Why is recasting so difficult?
In The Spotlight Switching much-loved characters can cause confusion – and spark a backlash
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published