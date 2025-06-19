How Not to Be a Political Wife: Sarah Vine offers 'ringside seat' to British government

The former spouse of Michael Gove writes 'unsparingly and grippingly' about both personal and political issues

Memoir unpacking Cameron-era politics is 'required reading'
"Put down your 250th anniversary copy of 'Pride and Prejudice' and toss Bill Clinton's thriller, 'The First Gentleman', to one side," said Melanie McDonagh in The London Standard.

The only book that's "required reading right now" is Sarah Vine's memoir of "politics in the Cameron era" – though "it's just as much social and personal" as political. The former Mrs Michael Gove and her husband were "terrifically matey" with David and Sam in the "early days of the Cameron ascent". The couples holidayed in Ibiza, shared the school run and "had a high old time"; Vine had a "girl crush" on Sam.

