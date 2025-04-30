Kneecap: the Belfast rappers courting controversy

Trio, known for anti-British views and fierce support for Palestine, under fire for alleged call to murder MPs

One member of Irish hip hop trio Kneecap, onstage during the 2025 Coachella music festival, wears a Palestinian flag baclava and raises hand with microphone
'Heavy political messaging' about Gaza: Kneecap's set at Coachella made global headlines
(Image credit: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

"There's not much that the Conservatives, the SNP and Labour agree on", but the band Kneecap has "pulled off the improbable and united political opponents against them", said The Spectator.

Criticism of the Irish rappers has been mounting after video footage emerged of a 2023 gig, appearing to show one member of the trio saying, "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP." The band has issued an apology but several of their gigs have now been cancelled amid what their manager has called a wave of "moral hysteria", said the BBC.



Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

