The only TV show you need to watch this election year

Amazon Prime's 'The Boys' relishes its ripped-from-the-headlines ultraviolence

Antony Starr in Amazon Prime's 'The Boys'
Always a pertinent show; all the more so with the current season 4
(Image credit: Amazon Studios / Original Film / Point Grey Pictures / Sony / Alamy)
The fourth season of Amazon Prime's superhero satire "The Boys" debuted in June, and it might just be the United States' most politically relevant show of this election season. When the series debuted in 2019, "The Boys" instantly upended the superhero canon. 

Cartoonishly ultraviolent, the show features sociopathic superheroes gleefully committing blood-soaked crimes against anything that moves. It's the kind of show for which the industry's TV-MA rating seems somewhat inadequate to capture the level of carnage and cynicism. But underneath the outlandish gore "The Boys" has a lot to say about the most divisive issues in the contemporary United States.  

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

