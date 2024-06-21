The growing dystopian AI influencer economy

AI-generated digital personas are giving human influencers a run for their money

Woman looking at a computer screen filled with AI generated images of a pink haired woman
There are real people behind popular AI-generated influencers, like pink haired model Aitana Lopez
This month, U.K.-based online creator platform Fanvue announced the top ten finalists of the inaugural "Miss AI" beauty pageant, and none of them are real. The contestants only exist on social media as "photorealistic images of extremely beautiful young women," created using a "combination of off-the-shelf and proprietary AI technology," said NPR. But while the beauty queens are not real, the $5,000 cash prize is. 

This pageant is simply the latest platform for influencers created by developers using advanced artificial intelligence. Virtual influencers these days have been featured in fashion campaigns and are even snagging brand deals like their human counterparts. What's more, the recent boom in AI technology has given them an uncanny photorealistic quality. It is now much harder to spot what is real and what is fake.  

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

