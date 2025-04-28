Cultural copying: Western fast fashion is co-opting South Asian culture

Reformation's new collection resembles traditional South Asian garments

Fast fashion in landfill
'You cannot just aesthetically borrow things without understanding the culture and the context'
Devika Rao
By
published

The fashion brand Reformation has been called out online for culturally appropriating South Asian attire. And this is not the first time mainstream Western trends have seemed to emulate South Asian design without giving credit for the inspiration. These companies are turning traditional attire into a tool to perpetuate fast fashion.

Claiming clothing

Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

