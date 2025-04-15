The Israeli army's 'tourist hikes' in occupied Golan Heights

'Provocative' twice-daily tours into territory seized from Syria have quickly sold out

An Israeli soldier stands at a lookout point in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights overlooking south Syria
'Tourism expansion' as 'territorial assertion'? The tours have been widely criticised
(Image credit: Jalaa Marey / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

The Israeli army is running hiking tours for civilians in territory it recently seized from Syria.

Tickets for the hikes in the Golan Heights – scheduled twice a day throughout the week of the Jewish Passover festival – sold out almost immediately. The widely criticised venture marks a "provocative intersection of militarised control, tourism expansion and territorial assertion" in one of the "most politically sensitive" regions of the world, said Travel and Tour World.

