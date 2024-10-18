What is the 'Greater Israel' movement?

Expansionist ideology favoured by Israel's political right has further strained regional tensions

Greater Israel has 'come to mean very different things to different groups'
The Jerusalem Post sparked controversy last month by publishing – and quickly deleting – an article questioning whether Lebanon and parts of other Middle Eastern countries are part of Israel's "promised land".

"Is Lebanon part of Israel's promised territory?" asked Mark Fish in the piece, published on 25 September, which coincided with Israel's assault on Lebanon and subsequent ground invasion. Fish suggested that the land promised to the "children of Israel" in the Torah includes not only modern-day Israel, but the West Bank, Gaza and parts of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq and Turkey.

