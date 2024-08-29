Will new Israeli settlers remain in West Bank?

Violence and land grabs against Palestinians in occupied territories have risen since 7 October attacks

Activists confront settlers in al-Makhrour in the occupied West Bank
An activist confronts an Israeli settler in al-Makhrour in the occupied West Bank on 22 August
(Image credit: Hazem Bader / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Israel said its forces killed five Palestinian "terrorists" in the West Bank this morning, following the deaths of 10 Palestinians yesterday as the Israeli military launched raids across the occupied territory.

The violence has refocused attention on the area as fears grow that Israeli settlers are using the Gaza war as an opportunity to seize more land in the West Bank.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Israel West Bank Settlements Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine Israel And Palestine United States
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸