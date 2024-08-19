Can Blinken secure 'last chance' Gaza ceasefire deal?

US optimism over a decisive breakthrough is met with cynicism by Israeli and Hamas officials

Blinken says talks are 'the best, maybe the last opportunity' for hostages to be returned and a ceasefire deal to be agreed
By
published

This is "maybe the last opportunity" to secure a ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his latest visit to Israel.

Blinken arrived on Sunday for "11th-hour talks aimed at shoring up" a lasting ceasefire in the region. But both Israeli and Hamas officials signalled that a breakthrough "may not be as close as international mediators had suggested", said The Guardian.



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

