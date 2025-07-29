How did Qatar become the world's peacemaker?

Strong relationships, ideological pragmatism and neutral positioning has made the tiny Gulf state 'the diplomatic capital of the world'

Qatar&#039;s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani listens to a speech by US President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony at the Royal Palace in Doha on 14 May 2025
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sits alongside Donald Trump at the Qatari government's offices in Doha in May
(Image credit: Karim Jaafar / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

The latest round of ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas faltered last week, but when both sides return to the table, it will once again be a table in Qatar.

Doha, the Qatari capital, has usurped the mediator role historically played by Washington in the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Gulf state's success in brokering an initial Gaza ceasefire in January "was the product of more than a decade of Qatari efforts to position itself as the Middle East's indispensable go-between", said Bloomberg.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸