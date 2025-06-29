The tourist flood in the Mediterranean: can it be stemmed?

Finger-pointing at Airbnb or hotel owners obscures the root cause of overtourism in holiday hotspots: unmanageable demand

Mass tourism protesters march past sunbathers on Tenerife&#039;s Las Americas beach
Mass tourism protesters march past sunbathers on Tenerife's Las Americas beach in October 2024
(Image credit: Desiree Martin / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

"Here we go again," said Alessia Noto in TTG Italia (Rimini). Just as they did last June, the residents of tourist hotspots across southern Europe are taking to the streets to protest against the hordes of summer visitors swamping their towns.

"Tourism steals our bread, our roof, and our future," read the placards of protesters in Barcelona, a city of 1.7 million people that hosted 15.5 million visitors last year. "Everywhere you look all you see is tourists," chanted protesters in Palma, Mallorca, some firing water pistols at the holiday-makers. In Venice, where every luxury hotel is booked out for "the wedding of the century" – the nuptials of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez – activists unfurled a banner over the Rialto bridge with the message "No space for Bezos!".

