A tall ship adventure in the Mediterranean

Sailing aboard this schooner and exploring Portugal, Spain and Monaco is a 'magical' experience

Blue Clipper ship
Guests are encouraged to help out on this three-masted gaff rig ship
There's something "magical" about sailing tall ships, said Amy Bell in the Financial Times. It lies partly in the majesty of the vessels themselves, partly in a sense of their long history, and partly in more immediate realities: the absorbing nature of the sailing itself; the bonding moments of joint endeavour; and the sheer pleasure of being out at sea beneath the Sun and stars, in fair weather and foul.

For my first voyage, I booked a berth on Blue Clipper, a three-masted gaff rig schooner aboard which guests – including complete beginners like me – are encouraged, but by no means obliged, to help out. Built in Sweden in 1991 for the cognac house Hennessy, the ship is now owned by Maybe Sailing, a not-for-profit organisation that provides youth sail training on its sister ship T.S. Maybe.

