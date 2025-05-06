What to know about Real IDs, America's new identification cards

People without a Real ID cannot board a commercial flight as of May 7, 2025

An ID card.
The program has been controversial, largely because of its purported invasion of privacy
(Image credit: Illustrated | Getty Images)
Justin Klawans
By
published

It has been nearly impossible to go to an airport in the past few years without seeing signs about Real IDs. The updated identification card, required at the behest of Congress, has long been in the news, as the deadline to get one has approached (and been continuously pushed back). But the time has finally come, and anyone looking to board a plane will have to have a Real ID to do so as of this week. Some Americans may already be Real ID compliant, even if they aren't aware.

What is a Real ID?

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

