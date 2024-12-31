Travel trends for 2025
What we'll do, where we'll go and how we'll get there
From seeing spectacles of the natural world to cultivating a more serene state of mind, here's how experts believe we'll choose to spend our time off in the coming year.
Softly, softly
Soft travel means "pared-back" trips with an "inward-looking focus" that prioritises "simplicity, and ease", said Forbes. This encompasses experiences of "basic joy" much like "quality time spent with family" as well as "walking in beautiful surroundings; sleeping under canvas; foraging from the land", said luxury tour operator Original Travel. There are "no gimmicks, no fads, just travel in its purest, most perfect form".
For the long haul
Holidaymakers will be looking to expand their horizons this year, said the Abta Travel Trends report with Asia "set to welcome the biggest year-on-year rise in visitors". Thailand is likely to be the most talked-about tourism destination in 2025, partly due to "set-jetting" (season three of "The White Lotus" TV show out next year is filmed in Koh Samui) and visa-free entry expansion.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Season two of "Squid Game" is expected to boost interest in South Korea, while "Shogun" has inspired historical tours of Japan.
The future of flying
Personalised flying is a complete contrast to the practice of "rawdogging" – flying without entertainment, eating or drinking, which "will sound like torture" to most people. With AI, in-flight high-speed WiFi and virtual reality, travellers can look forward to a "highly personalised, connected, and immersive experience", said Amadeus Travel Trends.
Many passengers currently watch or listen to content on their own devices, but "airlines are upping the ante" by delivering algorithmic entertainment "tailored to the individual flyer, based on their historic preferences". Delta Air Lines has already rolled out its Delta Sync system for loyalty-scheme members, which "turns seat-back screens into smart TVs" by remembering where users stopped watching, and listing their favourite shows.
Natural phenomena
Travellers will be keen to see breathtaking natural spectacles, from "looking towards dark skies to stargaze" to "heading to the beach to watch sea turtles hatch", according to Expedia Group's latest trend report, Unpack '25. Top of the hot list is the Northern Lights, followed by geological wonder sites like volcanos, geysers and lava fields in Iceland, cranes "dancing" in Japan and the world's highest tides in Canada's Bay of Fundy. Closer to home, starling murmurations in Somerset is a wish-list experience.
Men's health and wellbeing
"Gender norms and expectations" are now becoming "increasingly fluid", and will affect how we travel, said Booking.com's 2025 Travel Predictions. Spa weekends and yoga getaways are popular choices for women, but "men-only retreats focusing on wellbeing and personal growth" are set to become "more prevalent". Almost half of the 27,713 travellers surveyed would encourage a men-only break as a way to escape the "pressures of modern life" – 29% would use such a trip to rest, 23% to prioritise mental health benefits and 14% to address loneliness.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.
-
The biggest sporting events of 2025
The Explainer Women's Rugby World Cup and African Cup of Nations are among sporting highlights this coming year
By The Week UK Published
-
Can you prevent a hangover?
Talking Point Over half of us will drink more than usual this month, but there are ways to minimise the effects of alcohol on the morning after
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
St. Kitts offers tropical beaches and plenty of history
The Week Recommends This Caribbean island has layers, with opportunities for relaxing and learning
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Four invigorating paths for solo travelers to take in 2025
The Week Recommends New year, new opportunities to see the world on your own terms
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 animated hotels where the wild things very much are
The Week Recommends Elephants and giraffes and penguins, oh my!
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Take advantage of sublime October weather at these 7 hotels
The Week Recommends Rain, snow and sleet will absolutely not be keeping you from your destination
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The world's best Ayurvedic retreats
The Week Recommends From Kerala to the Dolomites, these tranquil hideaways offer a holistic reset
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
6 bustling outdoor markets ripe for exploration
The Week Recommends These lively markets offer shopping with a side of culture
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
What are digital nomads?
The Explainer Dozens of countries now offer remote working visas but the schemes vary and there are downsides too
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
My Arbor: a unique treetop retreat in the Dolomite mountains
The Week Recommends Detox like a true European in the South Tyrol region of northernmost Italy
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
7 magnificent hotels to visit before the summer crowds descend
The Week Recommends Have beach time in the Dominican Republic or a spa day in Saint-Tropez
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published