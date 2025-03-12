Chiva-Som Hua Hin: Thailand's wellness pioneer is second to none

"Venerable" might seem an odd word to describe a wellness resort. After all, they tend to promote the tireless pursuit of "eternal youth" or at least increased healthspan. But it feels apposite in the case of Chiva-Som. Thirty years ago, when it first opened, the "spa scene" was a more binary affair than it is today: "fat farms" on the one hand, white-coated medical facilities on the other. Chiva-Som offered something different. Once a holiday home in the resort town of Hua Hin on the Thai riviera, Boonchu Rojanastien (a banker and former Thai deputy prime minister), decided to switch from hosting family and friends on sports- and recreation-laden weekends to develop a globally recognised wellness retreat that is today run by Boonchu's son, Krip.

That it remains a "family affair" accounts for the special place Chiva-Som has in the hearts of its many returning guests (one UK fan has visited over 90 times). The beachfront estate on which it sits might be flanked by the more prosaic elements of a seaside town, but the feeling of the place – summoned in its dense foliage and warm, enveloping furnishings (be sure to check into one of the residential-style Pavilions) – bespeaks a far more familial vibe than typically found in similarly equipped sanctuaries elsewhere.

