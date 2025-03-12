Chiva-Som Hua Hin: Thailand's wellness pioneer is second to none

"Venerable" might seem an odd word to describe a wellness resort. After all, they tend to promote the tireless pursuit of "eternal youth" or at least increased healthspan. But it feels apposite in the case of Chiva-Som. Thirty years ago, when it first opened, the "spa scene" was a more binary affair than it is today: "fat farms" on the one hand, white-coated medical facilities on the other. Chiva-Som offered something different. Once a holiday home in the resort town of Hua Hin on the Thai riviera, Boonchu Rojanastien (a banker and former Thai deputy prime minister), decided to switch from hosting family and friends on sports- and recreation-laden weekends to develop a globally recognised wellness retreat that is today run by Boonchu's son, Krip.

That it remains a "family affair" accounts for the special place Chiva-Som has in the hearts of its many returning guests (one UK fan has visited over 90 times). The beachfront estate on which it sits might be flanked by the more prosaic elements of a seaside town, but the feeling of the place – summoned in its dense foliage and warm, enveloping furnishings (be sure to check into one of the residential-style Pavilions) – bespeaks a far more familial vibe than typically found in similarly equipped sanctuaries elsewhere.

As you'd expect, benchmarked against the industry, the facilities are second to none (a quick peruse of its website will ascertain that), but it's the overall approach that distinguishes Chiva-Som in a market it largely helped to create. Krip's mission has been to recreate the simple pleasures of his childhood, when house guests enjoyed good food, fine weather and plenty of exercise, aimed at recharging the mind, body and spirit. Fast-forward 30 years and the substantive elements of a week-long stay at Chiva-Som are much the same. To this end, there's no "system" as such, besides a diet denuded of oil, refined sugars, gluten and dairy (alcohol is available on request).

Instead, programmes are focused on establishing personal goals, developing new habits with which to prolong health and happiness. As Krip puts it, "Every day, you can change and do something new. That's the challenge and beauty of life – if you are well enough to do it."

The jacuzzi at the Bathing Pavilion at Chiva-Som Hua Hin

Another of Krip's observations – "the world is rapidly changing, so why shouldn't we?" – accounts for a substantial sustainability component to Chiva-Som's operations. Solar energy for heating has been in place for 20 years, waste water is recycled to water the extensive grounds and a small, five-acre organic farm created a few miles away in Hua Hin's hidden mangrove, Krailart Niwate, which Chiva-Som's staff are helping to protect and grow, serves the excellent kitchen. (A larger farm liesone-hour away for the bulk of its supplies.)

Since 2022, "Sommies" as they are known, have had the opportunity to visit Chiva-Som's second site in Qatar, halving the travel time for Europeans. So why do ardent admirers of the original continue to flock to Hua Hin? Because of a reputation earned over three decades, of course, and the knowledge that over the years, increased competition for this "first mover" has bred quality, not always a given in such circumstances.

And because, rather like Krip's father, who gave up a career as one of the country's top economists to develop Chiva-Som as a global wellness centre, things rarely stand still. Next up, a greater focus on epigenetics and the effects of our environment on health and vitality. And of course, a year-long programme of "retreats" to celebrate 30 years as the least "institutionalised" institution in the wellness world.

