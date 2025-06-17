Book reviews: 'Buckley: The Life and the Revolution That Changed America' and 'How to Be Well: Navigating Our Self-Care Epidemic, One Dubious Cure at a Time'

How William F. Buckley Jr brought charm to conservatism and a deep dive into the wellness craze

William F. Buckley Jr.
Buckley turns out to be "more or less the book conservatives feared it would be"
Jump to category:
'Buckley: The Life and the Revolution That Changed America' by Sam Tanenhaus

Though William F. Buckley Jr. was often imitated, said Louis Menand in The New Yorker, "at heart he was inimitable." Sam Tanenhaus' long-awaited new biography of this key figure in the rise of postwar American conservatism is "a well-written and intelligent take on a complicated man," and it reminds us that Buckley helped found and sustain the movement while being more an entertainer than a thinker. As a syndicated columnist, the founder of National Review, and the longtime host of PBS's Firing Line, Buckley helped repopularize the moribund Republican Party, and he earned a crowning triumph when his friend Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980. Even his foes tended to like him, thanks to his personal warmth and charm. Still, given his firm belief in rule by the elite and his opposition to democratic egalitarianism, "it seems fair to say that Buckley was, at bottom, anti-American."

