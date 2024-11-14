Best TV shows coming in 2025
From Wild Cherry to The Bear, next year's most anticipated new and returning watches
Clear your schedule in 2025, as it's set to be a bumper year for television. Small-screen favourites such as "The Last of Us" and "The Bear" will be back with new seasons, while fresh shows promise to keep us entertained.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
The latest "Game of Thrones" prequel based on George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas, is set to premiere on HBO in 2025. The series will follow Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, and Aegon Targaryen (Egg), played by Dexter Sol Ansell, on a series of adventures. Following "House of the Dragon", this upcoming drama has been criticised for deviations from Martin's source material, but the author has visited the set and has only positive feedback for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", wrote Screen Rant. The characters "look like they walked out of the pages of my book", he said.
Severance (season two)
"One of TV's best shows" is slated to return for a highly anticipated second season on Apple TV+ in January, said Rufus Punt in The Handbook. The acclaimed workplace thriller stars Adam Scott, of "Parks and Recreation" and "Big Little Lies", who has undergone a procedure to separate work and personal memories. It's been a long three-year wait for the resolution to the first season's cliffhanger, but the new series will finally address the severance barrier and dive deeper into the world of Lumon Industries.
The Other Bennet Sister
"Bridgerton" fans should be excited because the BBC's newest "Pride and Prejudice" spinoff will be spiky, said Ben Jureidini in Tatler. The 10-part series, based on Janice Hadlow's novel of the same name, will follow Mary, the "plainest" of Jane Austen's Bennet sisters. The fresh spin on the classic will turn the awkward, forgotten character into a true period heroine. The BBC noted that while we all dream of being Lizzy in reality, "most of us are like Mary" and writer Sarah Quintrell, who grew up watching the BBC adaptations, intends to write a "beautiful story" for "all the Marys out there".
Black Rabbit
The showrunners are keeping quiet about the details, but Jason Bateman and Jude Law are set to star, with comparisons to "Succession" and "The Bear" already being made, said Miles Ellingham in GQ. The only details the team has released is a short log line, said Variety: "When the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his turbulent brother back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he's built." The limited series will come to Netflix early to mid-2025.
The Last of Us (season two)
The "jaw-dropping" season finale of "The Last of Us" left masses anxiously awaiting the return of the video-game adaptation and now, fans can "finally rejoice" as season 2 has been confirmed for 2025, said Tribune. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return for more post-apocalyptic adventures, joined by newcomers Isabela Merced and Jeffrey Wright. Not much is known about the next chapter, but "brace yourself for more heart-stopping moments".
Ludwig (season two)
After millions devoured the first season of BBC's smash hit comedy-detective drama "Ludwig", the new season hopes to prove just as bingeable, said Radio Times. Season one introduced David Mitchell's John, a puzzle setter who found a knack for crime solving while impersonating his missing police detective brother James, and his sister-in-law Lucy, played by Anna Maxwell Martin. Now John is officially helping the force, but James is still missing.
Wild Cherry
Two-time Bafta winning "Mood" creator Nicôle Lecky is back with the highly anticipated thriller "Wild Cherry", said Max Goldbart in Deadline. The "provocative and deliciously honest" show will follow Lorna (Carmen Ejogo), a self-made, successful Black business woman and her privileged best friend Julia (Eve Best), as they are forced to take sides during a "shocking" scandal at their daughters' exclusive private school.
The Bear (season four)
Taking home 11 Emmys this season, "The Bear" is one of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV right now and the new season is expected to air in June, said Somiyah DeMercado in CBR. The ending of season three was "daunting", leaving the fate of the restaurant up in the air as Sydney prepares to begin her own venture. When we return to the high-stress kitchen, things will be more tense than ever as season four shapes up to be "filled with even more emotional breakdowns and foul language".
The White Lotus (season three)
Fans are in for another season jam-packed with drama as a whole new group of guests check into a White Lotus luxury resort, this time in Thailand, said Tribune. The season will feature a fresh ensemble, lead by stars like Leslie Bibb, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jason Isaacs, and Michelle Monaghan, and season one's Belinda Lindsey, played by Natasha Rothwell, will be back for a cameo. The faces may be new, but the season "promises all the drama we've come to love".
Daredevil: Born Again
Fans have been "clamouring for more of Matt Murdock" since the end of Charlie Cox's three-year stint in Netflix's "Daredevil". Now, the favourite superhero is back, this time as part of Marvel's interconnected cinematic universe, said Allison Hambrick in Screen Rant. Murdock, a blind lawyer with a double life as a crime fighter, will take on a fight for justice in New York alongside a handful of cast members from the original series, like Vincent D'Onofrio’s Kingpin and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. This latest edition to the Marvel canon will debut on Disney+ in March.
