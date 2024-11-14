Best TV shows coming in 2025

From Wild Cherry to The Bear, next year's most anticipated new and returning watches

Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor
Anna Maxwell Martin as Lucy Betts-Taylor in Ludwig
(Image credit: BBC / Big Talk Studios / Colin Hutton)
By
published

Clear your schedule in 2025, as it's set to be a bumper year for television. Small-screen favourites such as "The Last of Us" and "The Bear" will be back with new seasons, while fresh shows promise to keep us entertained.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Tess Foley-Cox
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸