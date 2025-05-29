Sirens: entertaining satire on the lives of the ultra-wealthy stars Julianne Moore

This 'blackly comic affair' unfurls at a 'breakneck speed'

Julianne Moore in Sirens
Julianne Moore stars as a 'preposterously rich' socialite whose passion project is conserving birds of prey
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Following hot on the heels of "The White Lotus", Netflix's "Sirens" falls into the flourishing genre of satirical "wealth TV", said Anita Singh in The Telegraph.

The five-part series is "a blackly comic affair" that stars Julianne Moore as Michaela Kell, a "preposterously rich" socialite whose passion project is conserving birds of prey. Her life is managed by her young PA Simone (Milly Alcock), who works around the clock to maintain the perfection of her boss's impossibly luxurious clifftop mansion, while catering adoringly to her every whim. We see all this through the eyes of an outsider, Simone's grungy, alcoholic sister Devon (Meghann Fahy), who turns up at the property to insist that Simone come home and help her care for their father, who has dementia.

