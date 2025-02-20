The White Lotus: a delicious third helping of Mike White's toxic feast
'Wickedly funny' comedy-drama stars Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
"Eight to a dozen affluent Americans", many of them hiding dark secrets, arrive at a glamorous location for a luxury holiday. A dead body then ruins everyone's fun, but hugely increases the audience's. "Yes, my friends," said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian: "we can only be back at the White Lotus."
The third season of Mike White's comedy-drama takes place in a wellness resort in Thailand, where we're reunited with one or two familiar faces and meet a whole new gang. There's the Ratliff family, headed by businessman Timothy (Jason Isaacs). Then there's a ditsy Mancunian (Aimee Lou Wood) travelling with her boyfriend; and three friends (Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan) spending some quality time together after a few years apart. "It all makes for a rich stew of possibilities", and White turns up the heat "with the skill of a Michelin-starred chef". Exquisitely shot, scripted and paced, this is "a sumptuous feast for all the senses".
In terms of the format, there are few surprises, said Benji Wilson in The Telegraph, but that doesn't much matter: the cast is superb and the locations "equally so". It's also "wickedly funny throughout, a delicious, caustic bin fire of the vanities".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
I do worry that "things are starting to feel a little formulaic", said Carol Midgley in The Times. But there is "much delectable toxicity to feast on", and even if it's "slightly less mouth-watering than last time", I reckon you'll still want to "gobble it all down".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Classic car insurance: how best to protect your vintage vehicle
The Explainer Insuring your classic car may be cheaper than you think
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Celebrating 250 years of Jane Austen
The Week Recommends From exhibitions to Regency balls, these are the best ways to commemorate the author
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The pressure of South Korea's celebrity culture
In The Spotlight South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was laid to rest on Wednesday after an apparent suicide
By Abby Wilson Published
-
6 spa-like homes with fabulous bathrooms
Feature Featuring a freestanding soaking tub in California and a digital shower system in Illinois
By The Week Staff Published
-
Tessa Bailey's 6 favorite books for hopeless romantics
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Lyla Sage, Sally Thorne, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Mountains and monasteries in Armenia
The Week Recommends An e-bike adventure through the 'rare beauty' of the West Asian nation
By The Week UK Published
-
Manouchet za'atar (za'atar-topped breads) recipe
The Week Recommends Popular Levantine street food is often enjoyed as a breakfast on the go
By The Week UK Published
-
Becoming Led Zeppelin: an 'exhilarating' documentary
The Week Recommends First authorised documentary captures the legendary rock band's energy – but avoids their 'nearly mythic destructive arc'
By The Week UK Published
-
Eimear McBride picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends Irish novelist shares works by Christa Wolf, Edna O'Brien and Bram Stoker
By The Week UK Published
-
Amandaland: Lucy Punch dazzles in 'glorious' Motherland spin-off
The Week Recommends Joanna Lumley reprises her role as Amanda's 'exquisitely disparaging' mother
By The Week UK Published
-
6 refreshing homes in Miami
Feature Featuring a home previously owned by concert pianist Ruth Greenfield in Spring Garden and a wraparound balcony in Coconut Grove
By The Week Staff Published