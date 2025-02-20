The White Lotus: a delicious third helping of Mike White's toxic feast

'Wickedly funny' comedy-drama stars Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins &amp; Aimee Lou Wood
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood (pictured above) star in 'caustic bin fire of the vanities'
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

"Eight to a dozen affluent Americans", many of them hiding dark secrets, arrive at a glamorous location for a luxury holiday. A dead body then ruins everyone's fun, but hugely increases the audience's. "Yes, my friends," said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian: "we can only be back at the White Lotus."

The third season of Mike White's comedy-drama takes place in a wellness resort in Thailand, where we're reunited with one or two familiar faces and meet a whole new gang. There's the Ratliff family, headed by businessman Timothy (Jason Isaacs). Then there's a ditsy Mancunian (Aimee Lou Wood) travelling with her boyfriend; and three friends (Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan) spending some quality time together after a few years apart. "It all makes for a rich stew of possibilities", and White turns up the heat "with the skill of a Michelin-starred chef". Exquisitely shot, scripted and paced, this is "a sumptuous feast for all the senses".

