Thailand's makeover into White Lotus-inspired glamour

The location for season three of the hit HBO series is spurring a luxury 'tourism frenzy'

The pool at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui: 'postcard-worthy vistas' to 'make a director of photography drool'
(Image credit: Ken Seet / Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts)
By
published

"The White Lotus" fever is "hitting Thailand", said Abby Montanez in Robb Report, as a recent teaser trailer revealed it as the location for season three of the hit HBO TV series.

Searches for Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui – one of the show's new "glamorous settings" – have "skyrocketed" by 40% since the trailer was released late last year, according to Booking.com.

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

