Thailand's makeover into White Lotus-inspired glamour

"The White Lotus" fever is "hitting Thailand", said Abby Montanez in Robb Report, as a recent teaser trailer revealed it as the location for season three of the hit HBO TV series.

Searches for Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui – one of the show's new "glamorous settings" – have "skyrocketed" by 40% since the trailer was released late last year, according to Booking.com.

It's not the first time the much-lauded show has caused a "tourism frenzy", either. Previous destinations to see a dramatic uptick include Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Sicily, which featured in season two, and season one's Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii. Now, with the third series set to air on 17 February, it's Thailand's turn to cause a travel stir.

Once synonymous with backpackers and "slightly tatty resorts", in recent years the tropical haven has "artfully" delivered a "post-pandemic rebrand as the luxury destination in Asia", said Lucie Grace in The Independent. And the rebrand "campaign" will continue to "roll out oh-so-elegantly" over the next few months as "flames are stoked" by "The White Lotus".

It's clear Thailand is already "poised in anticipation" for soaring visitor numbers in 2025. Flight bookings have climbed by 30% already year-on-year, due in part to British Airways bringing back its direct route from London to Bangkok at the end of October.

"Needless to say", Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui offers pure extravagance, said Jessica Shaw in The New York Times. The swanky hotel boasts a "stunning array of plunge pools, outdoor showers and postcard-worthy vistas that could make a director of photography drool".

Located along a stretch of white, sandy beach on the north-west coast of the island, the resort features 70 elegant villas and residences "dotted amid" the coconut trees, said Lee Cobaj in The Telegraph. There's also a "wonderful" spa "squeezed into the forested hillside", with five treatment rooms "teetering on stilts".

Anantara Mai Khao on the north-west coast of Phuket also features in season three. And the "Lotus-vibes" start from the moment you arrive, said Hannah Summers in Condé Nast Traveller, when "flower garlands are strung around your neck and you'll have a moment or two to sit next to the lotus-filled lagoon". All of the standalone villas are "huge" with "high walls" and" extensive outdoor terraces", but the "real star of a stay here" is the Japanese omakase restaurant that's "built into the branches of an ancient banyan tree".

Of course, you'll need very deep pockets to stay at either of these plush hotels. For a taste of "high-end living" without the hefty price tag, consider booking a few nights at the "beachside, leafy" Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, said Grace in The Independent. It has already cemented its reputation as one of Thailand's "swankiest family-friendly" retreats at prices so reasonable, they "beggar belief". Or check into the Baan Ta Lay yoga resort on Koh Tao, where £70 a night can get you a "gorgeous" glamping tent.