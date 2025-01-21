Thailand's makeover into White Lotus-inspired glamour
The location for season three of the hit HBO series is spurring a luxury 'tourism frenzy'
"The White Lotus" fever is "hitting Thailand", said Abby Montanez in Robb Report, as a recent teaser trailer revealed it as the location for season three of the hit HBO TV series.
Searches for Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui – one of the show's new "glamorous settings" – have "skyrocketed" by 40% since the trailer was released late last year, according to Booking.com.
It's not the first time the much-lauded show has caused a "tourism frenzy", either. Previous destinations to see a dramatic uptick include Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Sicily, which featured in season two, and season one's Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii. Now, with the third series set to air on 17 February, it's Thailand's turn to cause a travel stir.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Once synonymous with backpackers and "slightly tatty resorts", in recent years the tropical haven has "artfully" delivered a "post-pandemic rebrand as the luxury destination in Asia", said Lucie Grace in The Independent. And the rebrand "campaign" will continue to "roll out oh-so-elegantly" over the next few months as "flames are stoked" by "The White Lotus".
It's clear Thailand is already "poised in anticipation" for soaring visitor numbers in 2025. Flight bookings have climbed by 30% already year-on-year, due in part to British Airways bringing back its direct route from London to Bangkok at the end of October.
"Needless to say", Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui offers pure extravagance, said Jessica Shaw in The New York Times. The swanky hotel boasts a "stunning array of plunge pools, outdoor showers and postcard-worthy vistas that could make a director of photography drool".
Located along a stretch of white, sandy beach on the north-west coast of the island, the resort features 70 elegant villas and residences "dotted amid" the coconut trees, said Lee Cobaj in The Telegraph. There's also a "wonderful" spa "squeezed into the forested hillside", with five treatment rooms "teetering on stilts".
Anantara Mai Khao on the north-west coast of Phuket also features in season three. And the "Lotus-vibes" start from the moment you arrive, said Hannah Summers in Condé Nast Traveller, when "flower garlands are strung around your neck and you'll have a moment or two to sit next to the lotus-filled lagoon". All of the standalone villas are "huge" with "high walls" and" extensive outdoor terraces", but the "real star of a stay here" is the Japanese omakase restaurant that's "built into the branches of an ancient banyan tree".
Of course, you'll need very deep pockets to stay at either of these plush hotels. For a taste of "high-end living" without the hefty price tag, consider booking a few nights at the "beachside, leafy" Avani+ Khao Lak Resort, said Grace in The Independent. It has already cemented its reputation as one of Thailand's "swankiest family-friendly" retreats at prices so reasonable, they "beggar belief". Or check into the Baan Ta Lay yoga resort on Koh Tao, where £70 a night can get you a "gorgeous" glamping tent.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Axel Rudakubana: how much did the authorities know about Southport killer?
Today's Big Question Nigel Farage accuses PM of a cover-up as release of new details raises 'very serious questions for the state about how it failed to intervene before tragedy struck'
By The Week UK Published
-
The princess and the PR: Meghan Markle's image problem
Talking Point A tough week for the Sussexes has seen a familiar tale of vitriol and invective thrown the way of the actor-cum-duchess
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
Cuba's mercenaries fighting against Ukraine
The Explainer Young men lured by high salaries and Russian citizenship to enlist for a year are now trapped on front lines of war indefinitely
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Travel trends for 2025
The Week Recommends What we'll do, where we'll go, and how we'll get there
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK Published
-
Four invigorating paths for solo travelers to take in 2025
The Week Recommends New year, new opportunities to see the world on your own terms
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 animated hotels where the wild things very much are
The Week Recommends Elephants and giraffes and penguins, oh my!
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Take advantage of sublime October weather at these 7 hotels
The Week Recommends Rain, snow and sleet will absolutely not be keeping you from your destination
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 bustling outdoor markets ripe for exploration
The Week Recommends These lively markets offer shopping with a side of culture
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
What are digital nomads?
The Explainer Dozens of countries now offer remote working visas but the schemes vary and there are downsides too
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
7 magnificent hotels to visit before the summer crowds descend
The Week Recommends Have beach time in the Dominican Republic or a spa day in Saint-Tropez
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
6 fabulous hotels to visit in April
The Week Recommends Stay at a zoo in Sydney, or meet vortex hunters in Sedona
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published