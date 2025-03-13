Adolescence: Stephen Graham's 'powerful', 'poignant' Netflix drama

Four-parter about a father grappling with the horrific actions of his son is an 'arresting and disturbing watch'

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston in Adolescence
Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is assessed by child psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty)
By
published

If you're the parent of a school-age boy, Netflix's harrowing new drama "Adolescence" will "chill your blood", said The Telegraph's Anita Singh.

Each episode of this "quietly devastating" four-part series is filmed in a single-take, opening with the arrest of 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), accused of stabbing to death a girl from his school. His "shell-shocked" parents – dad Eddie (Stephen Graham) and mum Manda (Christine Tremarco) – follow him to the police station, where he chooses Eddie to be his appropriate adult at his interview.

