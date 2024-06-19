House of the Dragon: 'finally the show it was always meant to be'
A rumbling family feud unfurls into a tragic civil war
The first episode of "House of the Dragon" season two may not be the kind of "all-guns-blazing" opener to entice new fans, said Rebecca Nicholson in The Guardian. But the series "worms its way into your mind" with its "deceptive gentleness", and gradually draws you in "almost by stealth".
It is "more mannered, more sombre" than its predecessor "Game of Thrones", and, "astonishingly for a cod-medieval series about icy blonds arguing over whose dragon is more fiery", it's "more subtle". But it nevertheless amounts to "unmissable and thrilling television".
The new season – of which four episodes have been released to critics – follows a rumbling family feud between two branches of the Targaryen clan. The beef? Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) had been promised the Iron Throne after her father's death, but her stepmother Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) conspired for her son Aegon to usurp his half-sister's place. Now, the entire realm must choose whether to stay loyal to Rhaenyra or Aegon.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Based on parts of George R. R. Martin's 2018 book "Fire & Blood", "House of the Dragon" unfurls into a "tragedy of epic proportions", said Alison Herman in Variety. It feels somehow more desolate than even the famously brutal "Game of Thrones". "Once the bodies start to fall, sympathy ceases to matter in the face of a self-perpetuating cycle of destruction."
While this "oppressive" atmosphere can make "House of the Dragon" difficult to watch, its dark nature is also "testament to its power". After a rushed first season, it "feels like it's finally the show it was always meant to be", making up for what its predecessors lacked with its thoughtful development of key relationships and scorching dragon battles.
The stellar cast are gifted the sort of "meaty speeches that Emmy reels are made of", said Angie Han in The Hollywood Reporter. Cooke is "riveting" as a woman who is far more uncertain about her cause behind closed doors, while D'Arcy's Rhaenyra seems to shock herself at times with "the depths of her own rage".
Showrunner Ryan Condal's "talky, character-driven approach" has its drawbacks, said Judy Berman in Time magazine: viewers eager to "watch dragons brûlée people" may get frustrated with the slower pace and numerous subplots. But the season's "enriching" central characters and questioning of the "very premise of a just war" nod to the early episodes of "Game of Thrones", before the "plot was reduced to filler" between lengthy battle scenes. Ultimately, a "solid political thriller is worth a thousand big, dumb, fiery special-effects spectacles".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Putin in Pyongyang: a return to the Cold War days?
Today's Big Question Isolation and anti-Western agenda pushes dictators into deepening military alliance that 'undermines the security of Europe, Asia and the US'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Do you really need to put down 20% when buying a home? Pros and cons
The Explainer It may be the standard down payment, but that does not mean it's the right amount for you
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: June 19, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
The best eco-friendly hotels around the world
The Week Recommends These tranquil retreats won't cost the Earth
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
5 downright temperate places to hike this summer
The Week Recommends These spots are cool in all the right ways
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Video games to play this summer, from 'Destiny 2: The Final Shape' to 'Star Wars Outlaws'
The Week Recommends The end of the 'Light and Darkness Saga' in 'Destiny 2', and a classic Luigi game comes to the Nintendo Switch
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Bad Boys: Ride or Die – 'glossy, flashy and thoroughly entertaining'
The Week Recommends Will Smith stars in what could be his comeback movie
By The Week UK Published
-
The Dead Don't Hurt: love blooms in 'handsomely crafted' western
The Week Recommends Viggo Mortensen writes, directs and stars in second feature film
By The Week UK Published
-
D-Day: The Unheard Tapes – a 'sombre, vital and masterful' documentary
The Week Recommends The BBC's three-part series is filled with 'diamond quotes' from the people involved in the landings
By The Week UK Published
-
Hit Man: a 'sizzling romance' and 'tense action flick' rolled into one
The Week Recommends Richard Linklater's latest film is 'richly enjoyable'
By The Week UK Published
-
Zanele Muholi at Tate Modern: a 'delightful' yet 'devastating' show
The Week Recommends The acclaimed South African photographer captures their subjects with 'unflinching directness'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published