House of the Dragon: 'finally the show it was always meant to be'

A rumbling family feud unfurls into a tragic civil war

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in the second season of HBO series House of the Dragon
Olivia Cooke is 'riveting' as Alicent Hightower
The first episode of "House of the Dragon" season two may not be the kind of "all-guns-blazing" opener to entice new fans, said Rebecca Nicholson in The Guardian. But the series "worms its way into your mind" with its "deceptive gentleness", and gradually draws you in "almost by stealth". 

It is "more mannered, more sombre" than its predecessor "Game of Thrones", and, "astonishingly for a cod-medieval series about icy blonds arguing over whose dragon is more fiery", it's "more subtle". But it nevertheless amounts to "unmissable and thrilling television".

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
