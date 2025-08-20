How is Chili's saving casual dining? Could others follow?

Value and TikTok virality bring in the diners

'Chili's may not be the best restaurant in America — but it is the exact restaurant America needs right now'
Just a year ago, casual dining chains like TGI Fridays and Red Lobster were filing for bankruptcy. Now a resurgence is underway, with Chili's leading the charge. Call it a babyback comeback.

Chili's has "become the poster child" for the resurgence of casual dining restaurants, said The Wall Street Journal. The company reported a 24% annual increase in same-store sales last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to a "widening value gap." While "eating out has become more expensive everywhere," the price increases have been less steep and noticeable at sit-down restaurants, allowing them to "play offense" in the race to attract diners. The result? A "Chili's effect" that is spreading even to restaurants like Applebee's, which is seeing quarterly sales growth "after eight straight declines." Bottom line: "The Chili's economy is here."

What did the commentators say?

"The restaurant industry in 2025 is the most competitive I've ever seen," Jonathan Maze said at Restaurant Business. Americans are "demanding higher quality" from restaurant chains, "ignoring pure price for what they consider value." That suggests the path to success is to "invest and win over customers." When the company was struggling, Chili's CEO Kevin Hochman "fixed the products, then used innovative marketing to get people in the door." Restaurants that choose instead to "cut corners" will "lose in an environment like this."

"Chili's may not be the best restaurant in America — but it is the exact restaurant America needs right now," Dan Kois said at Slate. By cutting menu items and focusing on basics like "burgers, fajitas, appetizers, margaritas, ribs," Hochman steered the chain toward delivering "big, popular things to the big, fat American middle." It will not compete with non-chain restaurants "for trendy foods or challenging flavors," or healthiness for that matter. But the "key to the revolution at Chili's has been embracing what Chili's actually is," which is "America's most middlebrow casual restaurant."

What next?

Chili's is not the only casual-dining chain on the upswing. In April, Texas Roadhouse surpassed Olive Garden as "America's number one dining location," said Yahoo Finance. But there are also struggles within the sector: The Florida-based parent company of Bravo! Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grille filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Aug. 18, said Nation's Restaurant News.

Expansion is the next step for Chili's. The chain wants to expand to regions with "few or no Chili's, such as parts of the Northeast and Pacific Northwest," said Bloomberg. Hochman's other goal is to upgrade the menu. "The next frontier is steak."

