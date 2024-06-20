The UK's best film and TV studio tours

From King's Landing to Diagon Alley, these are some of the country's most impressive sets

Diagon Alley set at Warner Bros. studio in Watford
The cobblestoned streets of Diagon Alley at Warner Bros. Studio near London
(Image credit: Alamy / Nikreates)
By
published

There's something about stepping into the world of a film or TV show that feels strangely familiar. Perhaps it's the local pub in a soap you've watched since you were a kid, or a grand old hotel that served as the backdrop to your favourite movie. Whatever the location, an immersive tour is a great way to take a trip down memory lane. 

You don't have to go very far, either. The UK has its fair share of fascinating movie backdrops. From the cobbled streets of Corrie to Professor Sprout's greenhouse in "Harry Potter", these are some of the best film and TV sets to visit in 2024.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Film Tv Travel The Week Recommends Harry Potter Game Of Thrones Coronation Street
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸