7 places across the country to experience the best of summer drinking

Stops include a Basque-inspired spot and a bar where the menu overhauls twice a year

side shot of a bartender pouring ice into two big bulbous glasses filled with a passionfruit cocktail
Get ready for a lively summer of good drinking at great bars
Summer drinking necessitates sipping and snacking when the weather is too sweltering to do much more. Some days, you require being holed up in a friendly bar with a gaggle of like-minded friends and strangers. Whatever your beverage needs may be, these bars' doors are open.

Eel Bar, New York City

