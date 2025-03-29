Adolescence and the toxic online world: what's the solution?

The hit Netflix show is a window into the manosphere, red pills and incels

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston in Adolescence
Across four episodes, each filmed in a single take, the drama unpicks how a bright English boy of 13 from a loving family came to stab a teenage girl to death.
(Image credit: Ben Blackall / Netflix)
By
published

"Do you know where your children are?" Once, that was among the most chilling things you could ask a parent, said Sarah Ditum on UnHerd. Now, "parents know exactly where their children are: at home, probably in their bedrooms".

The after-school time that previous generations spent being anti-social in the park, at a youth club, or lost in books, is now spent on screens. Teenagers typically spend almost five hours a day on social media. So parents know where their children are; but they are anxious, because they have very little idea of what they are doing – whose cruel or unsavoury opinions they may be reading, what misinformation they may be absorbing, and what horrific images they may be seeing.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸