Rockliffe Hall's soothing sleep retreat

From guided meditation to a calming massage, this spa break will have you nodding off in no time

Rockliffe Hall.
The sprawling hotel is set within a 375-acre estate on the County Durham and North Yorkshire border
"Feel your chakras lining up along your spine…", murmurs a voice from somewhere close by. I'm in the sleep retreat at Rockliffe Hall, tucked beneath a blanket with a towel folded over my eyes. A gong sounds, signalling the end of our guided meditation session. Any longer and I would almost certainly have drifted off. Which is exactly the point – I've come to the sprawling country hotel on the County Durham and North Yorkshire border to try out the overnight Relax & Renew break. Wrapped in a fluffy robe, fresh from my 'pro-sleep ritual' at the spa, it's hard to remember the last time I felt quite so calm.

Why stay here?

