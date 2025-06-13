Pine Trees Hotel: a tranquil hideaway in Perthshire

This boutique bolthole is set amid spectacular scenery in the heart of the Scottish Highlands

White-painted exterior of Pine Trees Hotel, Pitlochry, surrounded by lawns and mature trees
Built in 1892, the original Tom-na-Monachan (meaning The Monks' Hill) mansion was converted into a hotel in 1935
(Image credit: Pine Trees Hotel)
By
published

Pine Trees Hotel is right in the heart of the Scottish Highlands in picturesque Pitlochry. The town lies between the River Tummel and the Cairngorms National Park, and was popularised by Queen Victoria, who toured the area in 1842. Located on the East Coast Main Line, just two hours from Edinburgh and six from London Kings Cross, its easy access and glorious Highland scenery still draw visitors.

Combining mid-century and traditional styling, the comfortable country-house hotel benefited from a £5 million refurb last year, blending original features like the grand wood-panelled staircase and stained-glass windows with contemporary Scottish art. It's the perfect bolthole for a restorative country escape.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

